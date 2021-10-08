UK equities suffer heavy sell-off in September

Multiple crises "spooked" investors, who withdrew a net £567m from UK equity funds during the month, according to the latest fund flow report from Calastone.

Active UK funds bore the brunt, accounting for 98% of the overall outflow for UK-focused funds in September, as the country struggled to grapple with issues such as a supply chain crisis, inflation, and panic-buying at petrol stations.

Despite the heavy sell-off of UK equity funds, ESG funds continued to enjoy inflows, the fund transaction network noted. It was non-ESG funds that suffered the redemptions, it said.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said: "The petrol panic, soaring inflation, empty supermarket shelves, fractured supply chains, crippling staff shortages and turmoil in gas and electricity markets are all taking their toll on investor confidence. With so much going wrong so quickly, investors have voted with their feet and dumped UK assets."

Most other categories saw healthy inflows, however. Emerging markets funds attracted "record" inflows of £407m, while global funds took in £805m, and European equity funds added a "modest" £37m during the month.

But the overall net inflow for equity funds in September - totalling £450m - was dragged down by the sell-off of UK equities.

In the fixed income space, funds saw net inflows to the tune of £374m, but appetite for the asset class was "dampened" by fears surrounding rising bond yields.

"Meanwhile outflows from property funds remained at the much lower levels seen over the last three months compared to the painful flood of capital that has left the sector since fund suspensions were lifted in autumn 2020," Calastone stated.

