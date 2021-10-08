UK equities suffer heavy sell-off in September

Investors "spooked" by multiple crises

clock • 1 min read
A net £567m was withdrawn from UK equity funds during September
Image:

A net £567m was withdrawn from UK equity funds during September

Investors sold out of UK equities en masse in September as ongoing uncertainty in the country shook confidence, but ESG funds managed to stay buoyant.

Multiple crises "spooked" investors, who withdrew a net £567m from UK equity funds during the month, according to the latest fund flow report from Calastone.

Active UK funds bore the brunt, accounting for 98% of the overall outflow for UK-focused funds in September, as the country struggled to grapple with issues such as a supply chain crisis, inflation, and panic-buying at petrol stations.

Despite the heavy sell-off of UK equity funds, ESG funds continued to enjoy inflows, the fund transaction network noted. It was non-ESG funds that suffered the redemptions, it said.

IA fund flows: Investors pile £1bn into responsible funds for seventh consecutive month

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said: "The petrol panic, soaring inflation, empty supermarket shelves, fractured supply chains, crippling staff shortages and turmoil in gas and electricity markets are all taking their toll on investor confidence. With so much going wrong so quickly, investors have voted with their feet and dumped UK assets."

Most other categories saw healthy inflows, however. Emerging markets funds attracted "record" inflows of £407m, while global funds took in £805m, and European equity funds added a "modest" £37m during the month.

But the overall net inflow for equity funds in September - totalling £450m - was dragged down by the sell-off of UK equities.

In the fixed income space, funds saw net inflows to the tune of £374m, but appetite for the asset class was "dampened" by fears surrounding rising bond yields.

"Meanwhile outflows from property funds remained at the much lower levels seen over the last three months compared to the painful flood of capital that has left the sector since fund suspensions were lifted in autumn 2020," Calastone stated.

UK energy crisis: Big firms positioned for further gains

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

Energy ETFs thrive in September

Alexander Henderson joins Bread Street as head of strategic partnerships

More on Equities

Institutional investor clients will be able to choose a voting option that aligns best with their priorities.
Equities

BlackRock opens proxy voting options to clients

Seven million pension savers in pooled funds eligible for voting choice

Hope William-Smith
Hope William-Smith
clock 07 October 2021 • 2 min read
Ian Beattie of Nedgroup Investments
Equities

Nedgroup Investments: What regulations mean for our China Education portfolio

China Education, an investment holding company for private higher education services, is affected by the increased regulatory risk premium the market is panicking about, but in our opinion, it is not directly impacted by the latest regulations.

Ian Beattie
clock 04 October 2021 • 3 min read
The pandemic caused many branches of Cineworld to close
Companies

Cineworld bounces back on Bond boost but structural changes remain a concern for cinema

Lockdown wiped out 14 years of gains

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 04 October 2021 • 5 min read
Most read
01

FCA proposes salary overhaul and end to discretionary bonuses

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Liontrust multi-asset duo join Marlborough in new senior investment roles

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Cineworld bounces back on Bond boost but structural changes remain a concern for cinema

04 October 2021 • 5 min read
04

Investment can help solve Britain's broken housing market

05 October 2021 • 5 min read
05

BMO postpones REIT IPO as sector challenges cause volatility

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
06

Former Quilter directors to launch wealth management firm

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
14 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Briefing - Channel Islands

Register now
Trustpilot

 