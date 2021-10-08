Aviva Investors to issue second property payment on 18 Oct

The Aviva Property fund issued its first payment on 6 Aug

The trade will also be placed on that date. The estimated percentage is 10% of net asset value (NAV) at 19 May, with settlement "as standard T+4".

Aviva Investors UK Property to close on liquidity and performance concerns As of the end of August the Aviva UK property fund held £370.5m, 12.4% of which was in cash and there were 10 assets.

Investors received the first payment on 2 August.

Aviva Investors has been contacted for further comment.