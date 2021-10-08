Aviva Investors to issue second property payment on 18 Oct

Aviva Investors has confirmed it will be issuing the second payment on its closed property funds, based on the value of 18 October, according to a letter seen by Investment Week.
The trade will also be placed on that date. The estimated percentage is 10% of net asset value (NAV) at 19 May, with settlement "as standard T+4".
As of the end of August the Aviva UK property fund held £370.5m, 12.4% of which was in cash and there were 10 assets.
Investors received the first payment on 2 August.
Aviva Investors has been contacted for further comment.