Institutional investor clients will be able to choose a voting option that aligns best with their priorities.

The investment manager today (7 October) said selected institutional investor clients will be able to choose a voting option that aligns best with their priorities and goals from 2022.

BlackRock has collaborated on the voting initiative with industry partners over the past several years to enable what it terms "a significant expansion in proxy voting choices" for more clients.

Approximately 40% of the $4.8trn (£3.5trn) index equity assets managed by BlackRock will be eligible for these expanded voting options, which will first become available for clients invested in certain index strategies.

Expanded voting options for institutional clients of BlackRock will include personal voting proxies according to own policies, choice from a selection of third-party proxy voting policies, and the ability to vote directly on select resolutions or companies.

Clients will still also be able to use BlackRock Investment Stewardship (BIS) to vote on their behalf. In the most recent proxy year, BIS held more than 3,600 engagements with more than 2,300 companies, voted at approximately 17,000 shareholder meetings, cast around 165,000 votes in 71 voting markets on behalf of institutional investors.

IA fund flows: Investors pile £1bn into responsible funds for seventh consecutive month

In a letter to its clients today, BlackRock stated: "These options are designed to enable you to have a greater say in proxy voting. This capability responds to a growing interest in investment stewardship from our clients."

Scottish Widows is set to explore the proposition with BlackRock ahead of next proxy season. The provider is part of around seven million UK pension savers invested in BlackRock pooled funds now eligible for voting choice.

Head of pensions and responsible investing Maria Nazarova-Doyle said the investment manager's decision came on the back of numerous calls from the industry to allow asset owners to have a more significant say in the voting of their shares.

"Today's announcement from BlackRock signals a welcome step change for the industry," she said. "They have developed an exciting capability, and our hope is that today's news will act as a catalyst for others in our industry to consider how they can more directly facilitate participation in proxy voting."