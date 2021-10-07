Impax AUM rises 85% in 12 months

Up to £37.2bn

clock • 1 min read
Investors ploughed £10.3bn into listed equities with Impax in the past 12 months.
Image:

Investors ploughed £10.3bn into listed equities with Impax in the past 12 months.

Impax Asset Management’s assets under management (AUM) has almost doubled in the 12 months to the end of September, hitting £37.2bn.

The fourth quarter of 2021 saw assets increase 8% and close to 85% for the 12-month period, according to the firm's latest AUM update.

At the end of September 2020, the asset manager's AUM stood at £20.1bn, with the majority held in listed equity products. This grew to £37.2bn by the end of September 2021.

Impax grows AUM 25% in a single quarter

"There is clear evidence that asset owners globally are increasingly attracted to Impax's investment philosophy focused on the transition to a more sustainable economy," said Impax chief executive, Ian Simm. "Our authenticity and strong brand have helped us to stand out from the crowd, while our global distribution capabilities continue to position us well for further success." 

Investors ploughed £10.3bn into listed equities with Impax in the past 12 months, with £322m heading into fixed income. Total net flows for the period were £10.7bn.

Related Topics

More on Investment

Jerry Polacek is group lead of the Ecofin US RNEW
Investment

Paving the road from COP26 to a decarbonised US power grid

US still too reliant on fossil fuels

Jerry Polacek
clock 07 October 2021 • 4 min read
Fiona Frick of Unigestion
Investment

Competition and collaboration: Active versus passive managers

Do active managers have an ESG advantage?

Fiona Frick
clock 07 October 2021 • 4 min read
Claire Madden of Connection Capital
Investment

Alternatives: Which funds are attracting private capital investors?

Technology in focus

Claire Madden
clock 06 October 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Octopus launches £40m fundraise for Apollo VCT

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Genesis trust shareholders vote in favour of Fidelity at EGM

01 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Lothar Mentel on the importance of IFAs and 'fear of the unknown'

01 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Gresham House completes acquisition of Mobeus Equity Partners' VCT business

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

Prusik hires former Columbia Threadneedle manager for new fund launch

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Liontrust multi-asset duo join Marlborough in new senior investment roles

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
07 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 