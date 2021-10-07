Impax AUM rises 85% in 12 months

The fourth quarter of 2021 saw assets increase 8% and close to 85% for the 12-month period, according to the firm's latest AUM update.

At the end of September 2020, the asset manager's AUM stood at £20.1bn, with the majority held in listed equity products. This grew to £37.2bn by the end of September 2021.

"There is clear evidence that asset owners globally are increasingly attracted to Impax's investment philosophy focused on the transition to a more sustainable economy," said Impax chief executive, Ian Simm. "Our authenticity and strong brand have helped us to stand out from the crowd, while our global distribution capabilities continue to position us well for further success."

Investors ploughed £10.3bn into listed equities with Impax in the past 12 months, with £322m heading into fixed income. Total net flows for the period were £10.7bn.