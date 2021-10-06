Blackstone launches European real estate income fund

The fund is subject to a performance fee of up to 12.5%

The Blackstone European Property Income strategy will be comprised of approximately 90% direct property investment, with up to 10% held in "real estate-related debt and liquid instruments".

It will be offered to investors via the firm's Private Wealth Solutions group for a management fee of 1.25%.

Costs to Aegon Property Income investors rose 56% despite management fee discount

Available for a minimum investment of €25,000, the fund will also be subject to a performance fee of 12.5% of annual total return subject to a 5% annual hurdle and high water mark with a 100% catch up, crystalised annually.

Investors buying Class A shares will also be subject to a 0.75% per annum fee, payable monthly to financial intermediaries, while institutional investors face no such fee.

Total redemptions from the fund are limited to 2% of aggregate net asset value (NAV) per month and 5% of NAV per calendar quarter.

Shares held for less than one year will be subject to a 5% deduction from NAV and management may reject redemption requests in whole or in part "in exceptional circumstances and not on a systematic basis".

Redemption requests must be received by the first business day of the month and will be made at NAV per share on the last calendar day of the month.

European Property Income has raised approximately €250m of investable capital in its first close, and will continue to raise money monthly and in perpetuity.

The fund is currently comprised of 58% logistics, 21% offices, 15% residential and 6% in The Arch Company, which lets property to small and medium businesses.

TIME Investments launches hybrid property income and growth fund

James Seppala, head of European real estate at Blackstone, said: "The strong initial demand for this strategy is a testament to the quality of our global real estate platform. We are proud to continue to broaden investors' access to institutional-quality real estate and build on the success of our US-focused real estate strategy for eligible individual investors."

Joan Solotar, global head of Private Wealth Solutions, added: "Blackstone's European Property Income strategy marks the next step in our continued commitment to delivering institutional quality solutions to eligible individual investors in Europe and Asia.

"This meaningful first close reflects the positive response and strong interest in private markets strategies that can complement investors' existing portfolios."