Blackfinch Renewable European Income is latest trust to defer IPO

Kathleen Gallagher
06 October 2021
The trust was targeting renewable energy infrastructure assets
Blackfinch Group has postponed the IPO of a Renewable European Income trust (BRET) due to market conditions, Investment Week has learned.

At the end of August the company announced its intention to raise up to £300m and seek admission to the London Stock Exchange.

A spokesperson said "In the light of current market conditions, the decision has been taken to defer current plans for BRET.

"We intend to come back to the market, at which point we will make a further announcement."

The trust was due to announce the results of its fundraising on 1 October.

AIC: Secondary fundraising eclipses 2019 levels

Blakcfinch had identified a pipeline of renewable energy infrastructure assets in excess of £500m, including wind, solar, hydro and hydrogen assets. Once fully invested, the trust was targeting a dividend yield, based on the initial issue price, of 1% to 3% for the first financial year to 30 June 2022, 5% to 5.5% for the second financial year to 30 June 2023 and, thereafter, 6% per annum, increasing progressively.

Despite a record breaking secondary market fundraising, new investment companies are still struggling to get away. Earlier this week BMO postponed its Responsible Housing REIT because of challenges to the sector causing volatility.

