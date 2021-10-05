TIME Investments launches hybrid property income and growth fund

The fund currently holds 35% in direct property, with the rest in securities or cash

Managed by Stephen Daniels, Roger Skeldon and Chris Cox, TIME: Property Long Income & Growth will seek to provide retail investors with "a consistent and attractive level of income and capital growth prospects," while providing greater liquidity and lower volatility than direct property funds.

Available for an ongoing charges figure of 1.11%, it will be comprised of 47.5% UK real estate securities, 35% direct long income property, 10% non-UK real estate securities and 7.5% in cash.

There is a minimum investment requirement of £5,000 for retail investors.

The fund will have no direct exposure to high street retail or office sectors, preferring "a diversified range of economically sustainable sectors," including supermarkets, care homes, healthcare real estate, data centres and logistics.

Co-fund manager Skeldon said: "We have launched the fund for investors who want to maintain exposure to direct real estate but with greater liquidity, and benefit from attractive and consistent levels of income relative to equity and fixed income markets.

"Investors can benefit from TIME's market-leading expertise in the long income property sector as well as exposure to a portfolio of experienced institutional real estate managers."

Co-fund manager Cox added: "By focusing on sustainable sectors such as supermarkets and healthcare, which offer long-term growth in revenue streams and inflation-linked rent increases, the new fund enables investors to own a diversified portfolio of real estate securities which should continue to perform well against the backdrop of rising inflation and the possibility of interest rate increases."

Ben Yearsley, investment consultant at Fairview Investing, said: ‘‘The hybrid approach seems the obvious future for property funds. The mix of some unique physical property combined with liquid REITs is a compelling proposition.

"TIME's new fund offers exactly this through real estate securities and direct property exposure in sectors set for long-term growth.''