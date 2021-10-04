Costs to Aegon Property Income investors rose 56% despite management fee discount

Aegon has previously stated the fund may take 12-24 months to fully liquidate

On 1 November 2020, the fund discounted the annual management charge by 15 basis points, bringing that portion of costs down to 0.6% for the duration of the fund's suspension.

However, according to the fund's annual report published last week (30 September), this discount did little to negate the rise in the property expense ratio (PER), which more than doubled from 31 March 2020 to 31 March 2021.

While the ongoing charges figure for the fund fell from 0.85% to 0.7% over the period, the PER rose from 0.98% to 2.15%, bringing the total real estate expense ratio for investors from 1.83% to 2.85%.

Investors in the fund have now received their first distribution as the managers wind up the property portfolio, paying out £168m on 12 August, which represented 44% of assets.

According to the latest factsheet (31 August), the managers sold only one property during August, with 31 properties left to unload.

Aegon has previously stated the fund may take 12-24 months to fully liquidate, given the illiquid nature of property investments, but will seek to provide quarterly distributions.

Karen Fox, manager of Aegon Property Income, said: "The property expense ratio has increased in the last 12 months due the impact of the pandemic and costs associated with the sale of the portfolio.

"Pandemic costs include those incurred implementing Covid-19 measures and those associated with the industrywide increase in bad debt from retailers and leisure operators who have been forced to close their doors. We continue to work with all our tenants through this difficult time to reduce the impact of these costs.

"In 2021 we have sold 20 assets and further assets are under offer or in the market for sale."