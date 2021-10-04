Aegon Property Income fees rose 56% despite management fee discount

Increase from 1.83% to 2.85%

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 04 October 2021 • 1 min read
Aegon has previously stated the fund may take 12-24 months to fully liquidate
Investors in the now closed Aegon Property Income fund saw their costs rise by more than 50% over the course of the fund’s suspension, despite a reduction in the management fee.

On 1 November 2020, the fund discounted the annual management charge by 15 basis points, bringing that portion of costs down to 0.6% for the duration of the fund's suspension.

However, according to the fund's annual report published last week (30 September), this discount did little to negate the rise in the property expense ratio (PER), which more than doubled from 31 March 2020 to 31 March 2021.

While the ongoing charges figure for the fund fell from 0.85% to 0.7% over the period, the PER rose from 0.98% to 2.15%, bringing the total real estate expense ratio for investors from 1.83% to 2.85%.

Investors in the fund have now received their first distribution as the managers wind up the property portfolio, paying out £168m on 12 August, which represented 44% of assets.

According to the latest factsheet (31 August), the managers sold only one property during August, with 31 properties left to unload.

Aegon has previously stated the fund may take 12-24 months to fully liquidate, given the illiquid nature of property investments, but will seek to provide quarterly distributions.

Aegon Asset Management has been contacted for comment.

