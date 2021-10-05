'Flexible' UK investment companies market outshines regulated US peer

Last year the UK IC market overtook its US peer for the first time

While the UK market has been growing, figures from the 2021 Investment Company Fact Book show the US is declining, with the number of US closed-ended funds (CEFs) available to investors shrinking for the ninth straight year in 2020.

Over this period, more closed-ended funds were liquidated, merged, or converted into open-ended mutual funds or exchange-traded funds than were launched.

This overtaking of the US market is significant, according to experts, and shows the US regulation is behind the times.

AIC: Secondary fundraising eclipses 2019 levels

"The regulatory structure in London offers greater flexibility to invest in private assets as distinct to the US where listed registered funds are more constrained," explained Christian Pittard, group head of product opportunities at abrdn.

Closed-ended funds in the US are subject to the 1940s Investment Company Act regulation and among other things this limits the assets they can invest in with only 25% allowed to be invested in private securities.

So while the UK has been seeing an increasing trend of companies investing in real assets such as infrastructure or unique esoteric assets such as music royalties, the US market has been more vanilla, according to Alex Denny, head of investment trusts at Fidelity.

"Product innovation has seen UK investment companies grow rapidly," he explained.

"Many such launches in recent years have been world firsts."

Alternatives have been a growing part of the Association of Investment Companies' (AIC) assets and a significant part of the latest fundraisings have been directed toward them.

In September, 93.5% of the £1.3bn raised (by 29 September) was for alternatives.

In fact, by the end of August, equities made up less than half (48.8%) of the AIC members' overall assets, according to their website.

"As alternative investment strategies have gained in popularity over the past five years London has been a meaningful beneficiary of this difference," said Pittard.

Another differentiator between the two markets is governance. Both have to have directors, but in the US the directors sit across multiple CEFs under a single management group umbrella.

CEF boards are also not "truly independent of the management group," explained Denny.

"They include specifically appointed management representatives but are also tied to the group of companies generally.

This is more comparable to open-ended funds in the UK. Fund boards are now required to appoint independent directors - but they are effectively employed by the management group.

"It is almost unheard of for a management group to lose the mandate to manage an open-ended fund.

"The same is true for CEFs, but not so for UK investment companies where the hiring and firing of managers is relatively commonplace," he said.

He added the power of the independent board means there is more "reinvention of existing vehicles in the sector".

Surging secondaries

A significant part of the UK's growth has come from a flooding of money in the secondary market, according to experts.

Mick Gilligan, head of managed portfolio services at Killik, explained "a lot of the issuance is coming from existing trusts, with decent yields, that are coming back to investors for more capital."

In 2021 there has been £6.7bn issued in the UK secondary market compared to the US, which has only seen IPOs this year and last year saw just £0.8bn in secondaries.

"There is strong demand for investment companies because they have performed well and bounced back strongly after the pandemic," explained Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director of the AIC.

In fact, since the pandemic started there have been four months that have exceed the previous record high of £1,282m achieved in October 2019, according to AIC figures.

Once IPO fundraising is taken into account UK trusts have raised £9.5bn so far this year, with total fundraising up 30% when compared to the whole of 2020. Meanwhile the US has raised £7.9bn so far in 2021, all through IPO.

And not all the UK fundraising is coming from UK investors.

The investment trust sector "has proved very able to attract investment from the US and Canada (where their domestic CEF markets are not providing the same range of choice, but the investors are familiar with the structure)," explained Denny.

And he does not think the demand will wane anytime soon.

"There is still plenty of appetite for alternative sources of income and uncorrelated returns, and no shortage of innovation to meet the need," he said.