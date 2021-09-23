Home REIT raises £350m

The board originally targeted £262m, but after the oversubcription will now issue 321,100,917 new ordinary shares at an issue price of 109 pence per share.

A stock exchange announcement said that even with this increase the investor demand "exceeded the maximum size" and "a scaling back exercise was undertaken".

Home REIT will use the proceeds to p representing thousands of new homes for some of the most vulnerable members of society.

Lynne Fennah, Chairman of Home REIT plc, commented: "The proceeds of this capital raise will enable us to continue Home REIT's mission of working with our tenant partners to provide critically needed accommodation for people at risk of homelessness in the UK in a sustainable way.

"Our focus now is to deploy the equity, growing the number of homes in the portfolio from our identified pipeline."

At its IPO in October 2020, the Company raised gross proceeds of £240 million, shortly thereafter securing a £120 million debt facility from Scottish Widows.

It is expected dealing of the shares will commence, at 8.00 a.m. on 27 September.