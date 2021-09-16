Quilter Cheviot adds to research team with analyst hire

Latest hire brings the team to 24

Jenny Turton
clock 16 September 2021 • 1 min read
Nick Wood's research team is expanding to 24
Image:

Nick Wood's research team is expanding to 24

Quilter Cheviot has boosted its research team with the appointment of Yusuf Durmaz as a fund research analyst.

Durmaz, who joins from Allfunds where he was a global equities fund analyst, has been brought in to help supplement research on ESG and sustainable strategies.

He will report to Quilter Cheviot's head of investment fund research, Nick Wood, and work closely with the firm's positive change strategy and ESG fund research lead, Melissa Scaramellini.

Quilter Cheviot strengthens business development team with double hire

Wood said: "Yusuf brings with him a huge amount of experience within the thematic and global equity space and we think he will be a positive addition as we look to expand our research within the ESG and sustainable space. 

"Client demand for these types of funds has grown quickly and remains strong and as such we need to support them and the financial advisers we work with to provide robust recommendations based on detailed insight and scrutiny."

This latest hire brings the Quilter Cheviot fund research team to 24.

Related Topics

More on Wealth managers

Four in five wealth managers now integrate ESG considerations as part of their offering
ESG

Wealth managers are expanding range of investment strategies with a focus on ESG

Wealth Manager Investment Survey by bfinance

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 31 August 2021 • 4 min read
Dolfin Financial applied to enter special administration
Wealth managers

Wealth manager Dolfin Financial collapses after FCA probe

Smith & Williamson appointed as special administrator

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 02 July 2021 • 1 min read
Quilter chief executive Paul Feeney
Wealth managers

Quilter to make hundreds of redundancies in move to cut costs - reports

Quilter is set to make hundreds of its staff redundant in the coming months as the wealth manager tries to bring down costs, CityAM has reported.

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 18 June 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Schroders revamps UK equities business to meet client need

15 September 2021 • 3 min read
02

Woodford favourite Oxford Nanopore unveils IPO

10 September 2021 • 2 min read
03

Industry Voice: Investing in our blue planet

13 September 2021 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: Has the pandemic changed the level of investment outsourcing?

13 September 2021 • 4 min read
05

Abrdn total return bond team decamps to American Century Investments

10 September 2021 • 2 min read
06

PGIM Investments makes trio of senior hires

13 September 2021 • 2 min read
23 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 