Quilter Cheviot adds to research team with analyst hire

Durmaz, who joins from Allfunds where he was a global equities fund analyst, has been brought in to help supplement research on ESG and sustainable strategies.

He will report to Quilter Cheviot's head of investment fund research, Nick Wood, and work closely with the firm's positive change strategy and ESG fund research lead, Melissa Scaramellini.

Wood said: "Yusuf brings with him a huge amount of experience within the thematic and global equity space and we think he will be a positive addition as we look to expand our research within the ESG and sustainable space.

"Client demand for these types of funds has grown quickly and remains strong and as such we need to support them and the financial advisers we work with to provide robust recommendations based on detailed insight and scrutiny."

This latest hire brings the Quilter Cheviot fund research team to 24.