China's Tencent drops out of world's largest 10 companies

The drop of the internet giant to 11th place in the list of the world's largest companies, with a current market cap of $522bn, means there are no Chinese names left within the top 10.

Managers remain optimistic on China despite regulatory crackdown The main driver behind Tencent's fall from the top 10 is Beijing's regulatory crackdown which is having a significant impact on the stock market.

According to a list compiled by Bloomberg, US chipmaker, Nvidia Corp now sits in 10th place with a market cap of $559bn. Topping the list is Apple, with a $2.46trn market cap, closely followed by Microsoft and Alphabet Inc at $2.29trn and $1.93trn, respectively.

Elsewhere, China's leading ride-hailing app, Didi Chuxing, has seen its number of daily users fall 30% since its June IPO, according to reports from the Financial Times. Its shares have fallen more than 40%.