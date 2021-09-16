China's Tencent drops out of world's largest 10 companies

Chinese internet giant plagued by tightening regulations from Beijing

Jenny Turton
clock 16 September 2021 • 1 min read
China has no companies in the top 10
Image:

China has no companies in the top 10

Chinese company, Tencent Holdings is about to lose its top 10 ranking as one of the world’s largest companies by market value as its Hong-Kong-listed shares fell close to 2% this morning.

The drop of the internet giant to 11th place in the list of the world's largest companies, with a current market cap of $522bn, means there are no Chinese names left within the top 10.

Managers remain optimistic on China despite regulatory crackdown

The main driver behind Tencent's fall from the top 10 is Beijing's regulatory crackdown which is having a significant impact on the stock market.

According to a list compiled by Bloomberg, US chipmaker, Nvidia Corp now sits in 10th place with a market cap of $559bn. Topping the list is Apple, with a $2.46trn market cap, closely followed by Microsoft and Alphabet Inc at $2.29trn and $1.93trn, respectively.

Elsewhere, China's leading ride-hailing app, Didi Chuxing, has seen its number of daily users fall 30% since its June IPO, according to reports from the Financial Times. Its shares have fallen more than 40%. 

 

 

Related Topics

More on Markets

Part of the increase was due to discounted prices last summer as part of Eat Out to Help Out
Markets

UK inflation surges to 3.25% with record jump

Up from 2.1% in July

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 15 September 2021 • 2 min read
Continued fall in unemployment rate obscuring 'true scale' of Covid-related jobless
Markets

Continued fall in unemployment rate obscuring 'true scale' of Covid-related jobless

Job vacancies exceed 1m

Ellie Duncan
clock 14 September 2021 • 2 min read
All the latest news, analysis and content about the Covid-19 outbreak
Investment

Coronavirus Blog: 12 to 15-year-olds to be offered Covid vaccine on advice of chief medical officers

Latest news and reaction

Investment Week
clock 14 September 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Schroders revamps UK equities business to meet client need

15 September 2021 • 3 min read
02

Woodford favourite Oxford Nanopore unveils IPO

10 September 2021 • 2 min read
03

Industry Voice: Investing in our blue planet

13 September 2021 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: Has the pandemic changed the level of investment outsourcing?

13 September 2021 • 4 min read
05

Abrdn total return bond team decamps to American Century Investments

10 September 2021 • 2 min read
06

PGIM Investments makes trio of senior hires

13 September 2021 • 2 min read
23 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 