UK inflation surges to 3.25% with record jump

The rate was driven primarily by restaurants and hotels, recreation and culture, and food and non-alcoholic beverages, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

However, the ONS also noted that part of the change is due to discounted restaurant and café prices in August 2020 as part of the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme with the VAT cut and supply issues also playing a role.

Transport also made a significant contribution, noted Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, with second-hand cars rising 18.4% since April this year, compared to a 1.4% rise in the same period last year and petrol prices 20p a litre more expensive than this time last year.

Jon Hudson, fund manager of the Premier Miton UK Growth fund, noted UK consumer can stomach higher prices at the moment "having accumulated savings while unable to spend during lockdown".

However, all eyes are on the Bank of England (BoE) as inflation is well above the 2% target.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said the central bank will have noted the figures this morning and "it won't be long until the BoE feels it has to act as the recovery continues to take shape.

"It will be hoping, however, that the inflation pressures being experienced around the world will ultimately prove to be transitory given the latest consumer price data out of the US yesterday saw a tempering of price rises. We will wait to see if the worst is now behind us."

However, while the BoE will continue its "narrative of transitory inflation" Hussain Mehdi, macro and investment strategist, HSBC Asset Management, believes that a rate hike could hit as early as May.

"As we head into 2022, evidence of more persistent supply-demand imbalances and rising wage pressures could translate to stickier inflation and a more hawkish policy stance," he said.