Investment Company Awards 2021: Nominate now for investment trust/VCT Rising Star Award

The Rising Star of the Year Award is an individual award aimed at highlighting the achievements of newer members of the industry and the skills they can bring to the sector.

Last year's first ever Rising Star of the Year Award winner was Claire Dwyer, associate director, investment trusts at Fidelity International. The judges said she is a passionate advocate of the investment company structure and has made strides in engaging traditionally underrepresented groups such as female and younger investors.

This year's Rising Star award category is open to nominees with a maximum of six years' experience in a role connected to investment trusts/VCTs. Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by colleagues.

Nominees can work in a range of roles that must be connected to investment trusts/VCTs including: fund management, product selection, research, investor relations, marketing or distribution.

Judges will consider professional progression and performance but will also take into account factors including: passion for the investment trust/VCT sector; excellence in their role; improvements to existing processes or products; engagement in industry-wide initiatives; and helping promote investment trusts/VCTs more widely.

To make a nomination, contact [email protected] by 30 September 2021 providing the following information: name of nominee; company name; job role; number of years in the industry; and a short statement of no more than 200 words explaining why they should win this award this year.

Please note, nominees must have a job role connected to investment trusts/VCTs. The winner will be announced at the Investment Company of the Year Awards ceremony on 18 November in London.

Click here for more information about the awards and to see the finalists.