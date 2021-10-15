River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap trust toasts UK consumer staples

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
George Ensor of River & Mercantile
George Ensor of River & Mercantile

The UK consumer staples market has returned to a strong position post-lockdowns and continues to represent a solid investment proposition despite future uncertainty.

Speaking to Investment Week, manager of the River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap trust George Ensor said the difficult outlook for the sector during the first lockdown had provided the trust with a new set of investment opportunities, which have since recovered and performed well for the fund.

River and Mercantile to launch strategies with net zero as a 'core focus'

"We came across some really interesting opportunities through Q2 of last year, where some businesses needed to come to the market and raise capital," he explained.

"They had fallen from being small caps into micro cap. They needed to raise capital but clearly the short- and medium-term outlooks for those businesses was very uncertain, so they had to raise capital at very depressed levels."

Clothing retailer Joules, pub operator City Pub Group and city centre bar chain Revolution Bars were among some of the names added to the trust as a result and have driven up the sector.

From 23 March 2020 to 8 September 2021, the three stocks have each risen significantly, with Joules up 298%, City Pub Group up 143% and Revolution Bars up 50%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Sustainable ambitions

Despite the heavily reduced income these companies have endured since the beginning of the pandemic, Ensor praised the progress they have made regarding ESG.

"What has happened in sustainability has happened very quickly," he said. "Large global businesses have got ESG committees and enough capital to hire people to put out big sustainability reports.

"It is not as easy for [these firms], some of which have had their whole estate closed for the majority of last year."

River & Mercantile prepares to offload Solutions division

Ensor highlighted the commitment of City Pub Group, which has hired a head of ESG and appointed an ESG committee, while Joules has implemented a sustainability report within their annual report and refinanced using a facility which adjusts the interest rate based on carbon intensity.

He explained the "significant role" that investors have played in this shift, due to the lower market capitalisation of these firms.

"For quite a few of our holdings, we own over 5% of the company, so if we sit down with that management team and say, ‘By the end of next year you have to put in a plan to get to net zero by 2050', they cannot ignore us because we are large shareholders."

