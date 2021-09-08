HSBC Asset Management hires Asia real estate team

08 September 2021
HSBC Asset Management has made three new hires to form a direct Asia real estate team, in a bid to broaden the new alternatives arm of its business.

The Singapore-based team will be headed up by Victoria Sharpe, who joined the firm at the start of the month as managing principal and head of real estate, Asia Pacific. Prior to HSBC AM, Sharpe worked at DWS where she founded and led its Asia Pacific real estate business. She also spent 16 years at PGIM, 11 of which were based in Singapore where she held the role of head of real estate, Asia Pacific.

Elsewhere, Lionel Lowe and James Bartlett have joined the firm as managing principals and will report to Sharpe. Lowe joins the firm from Ascendas Asia Real Estate Fund Management, where he held several roles including head of China since 2013, while Bartlett joins from DWS where he was previously real estate deputy CIO, Asia Pacific and head of real estate, Australia.

HSBC AM brings alternatives capabilities together under HSBC Alternatives

The overall team will report locally to Patrice Conxicoeur, Singapore CEO and head of South East Asia.

Conxicoeur said: "Having this team on the ground will better position us to meet the investment needs of the different client segments that we serve in this region, including wealth, insurance and corporates."

Joanna Munro, who has been CEO of HSBC Alternatives since it launched in June this year, said the appointment of the new team is "further evidence of our commitment to grow our alternatives business in Asia and provide locally invested real estate exposure to our global client base".

She added: "The team's extensive experience in the real estate industry and exceptional track record made them the ideal candidates to lead and develop our Asian regional capability."   

