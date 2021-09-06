ADVERTISEMENT

Square Mile looks to EdenTree for new business development director

Scott Dakers will drive expansion across the north

Ellie Duncan
clock 06 September 2021 • 1 min read
Square Mile's Richard Romer-Lee
Square Mile's Richard Romer-Lee

Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has hired Scott Dakers from EdenTree Investment Management as business development director, with a remit to drive commercial growth in the north of the UK.

In his new role, Dakers will be responsible for developing existing client relationships across Square Mile's managed portfolio and consultancy services, as well as expanding the company's footprint across the region.

At EdenTree, Dakers was regional sales manager, building relationships with a range of clients, including wealth managers, financial advisers and building societies, as well as focusing on the promotion of responsible investments.

Square Mile bolsters research team with two hires

Richard Romer-Lee, chief executive of Square Mile, said: "We are incredibly excited to have someone of Scott's standing joining Square Mile. With a career spanning more than three decades, Scott's wealth of experience will be key as we look to continue to expand across the north of the UK.

"In addition, his knowledge of developing responsible investment solutions will be invaluable as we seek to further establish our position as a market leader in responsible investment research and consultancy."

During his career, Dakers also worked at Aberdeen Asset Management as head of UK regional sales, which he joined following its acquisition of Scottish Widows Investment Partnerships where he had been commercial director, investment solutions. 

One of his earlier roles in the industry was associate director distribution at Newton Investment Management.

