ADVERTISEMENT

Employers ready to embrace remote and hybrid working in post-pandemic years

Businesses reluctant to ask staff to get jabbed

Hannah Godfrey
clock 24 August 2021 • 1 min read
Employers have estimated around a quarter (23%) of the workforce will work remotely on a full-time basis in two years' time
Image:

Employers have estimated around a quarter (23%) of the workforce will work remotely on a full-time basis in two years' time

Hybrid working looks likely to be the working model of the future, with just three-in-10 employees expecting their workforce back onsite full time in two years’ time, a survey by Willis Towers Watson has found.

The majority (85%) of businesses have anticipated that most employees who would like to return to the workplace will have done so by the end of 2021, the insurance company found, however working practices are unlikely to return to their pre-pandemic state.

Employers have estimated around a quarter (23%) of the workforce will work remotely on a full-time basis in two years' time, while just more than two-in-five (41%) will embrace hybrid working.

Staying remotely productive: Unlocking the future of the office post-Covid

Lucie McGrath, director of health and benefits GB at Willis Towers Watson, said hybrid working was here to stay, adding: "We've all weathered a huge amount of change over the last two years. Employers should think carefully about how to support their employees' mental health as we adjust to the new working world."

While employers seem ready to embrace remote and hybrid working, they are less likely to push employees to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Willis Towers Watson found just one in five employers had encouraged staff to get vaccinated via communications campaigns, while another 18% were considering such an approach.

75% of asset management firms do not want to return to pre-Covid working arrangements

Employers were also unlikely to incentivise employees to get vaccinated, with just one in seven offering people time off or cash to get a jab. Nearly two-thirds (60%) said they are not planning to use incentives.

None of the organisations surveyed by Willis Towers Watson had asked staff to get vaccinated before returning to the workplace, and just 12% of employers said they are considering doing so.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on Industry

Investors believe the economy will recover
Industry

Investors expect post-pandemic recovery despite new Covid variant fears

Barclays Smart Investor research

Anna Fedorova
Anna Fedorova
clock 20 August 2021 • 1 min read
Hugh Gimber of JP Morgan Asset Management
Industry

Jackson Hole, Wyoming: home of trout fishing and tapering

Kansas City Fed conference underway

Hugh Gimber
clock 20 August 2021 • 4 min read
The transaction is to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022
Industry

Goldman Sachs Asset Management to buy NN Investment Partners for €1.6bn

Deal to close at the beginning of 2022

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 19 August 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Organisations rush to join PRI with 270% increase in signatories

20 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

Pinnacle strengthens EMEA sales team with Schroders hire

18 August 2021 • 1 min read
03

Technical 'bluff' sees UK 12-month inflation dip in July

18 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

Gresham House forest fund exceeds £100m close target

19 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

Goldman Sachs Asset Management to buy NN Investment Partners for €1.6bn

19 August 2021 • 2 min read
06

Spot the Dog: HBOS dethrones persistent underperformer Invesco

23 August 2021 • 4 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 