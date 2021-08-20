ADVERTISEMENT

Organisations rush to join PRI with 270% increase in signatories

1,128 new signatories in past year

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 20 August 2021 • 1 min read
The United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment has seen a surge in signatories
The United Nations Principle for Responsible Investment (PRI) has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of signatories, with 1,128 organisations signing in the past year up from 305 signatories in 2016, the organisation revealed to Investment Week.

As a result of the growth and to allow for more time for due diligence the PRI has increased the time needed to process applications from two weeks to four weeks.

The number of PRI signatories has grown every year since it was established in 2006. However, the signatory growth rate has surged from about 10% in 2016 to 25-30%. 

Asset managers increasingly incorporating climate-risk into investment decisions - Aviva Investors

In line with this growth, PRI has gone from 305 new signatories year-on-year in August 2016, to about 1,128 new signatories in the year from August 2020.

PRI signatories have to adhere to six principles:

  1. We will incorporate ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes
  2. We will be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into our ownership policies and practices
  3. We will seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which we invest
  4. We will promote acceptance and implementation of the principles within the investment industry
  5. We will work together to enhance our effectiveness in implementing the principles
  6. We will each report on our activities and progress towards implementing the principles

PRI currently has more than 4,000 signatories with over $121trn in AUM.

Kathleen Gallagher

