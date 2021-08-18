M&G acquires £2.5bn AUA Sandringham FP

M&G Wealth managing director David Montgomery said the deal would allow the firm to attract more advisers.

Sandringham has more than 180 IFA partners as part of the firm who look after more than £2.5bn assets under advice for around 10,000 clients.

Sandringham will sit within M&G's wealth division alongside its existing advice, platform and investment businesses once the deal completes, which is subject to regulatory approval.

M&G fund value improves but performance concerns persist

M&G Wealth Management is made up of Ascentric - the adviser platform business it acquired last September from Royal London - along with its direct funds arm and two financial advice units, Prudential Financial Planning and The Advice Partnership (TAP). The restructure came less than a year after the completion of M&G's demerger from Prudential, which was finalised in October 2019.

"This complements our existing network of advisers with a well-regarded national independent financial advice business," M&G Wealth managing director David Montgomery (pictured) said. "It will accelerate our ability to provide increased advice to more consumers, with a wider range of solutions."

He added: "It will also enable us to attract further advisers. We are keen to expand and develop our advisory capabilities to broaden services, be a core part of tackling the advice gap in the UK, and ultimately provide better value and enhanced experiences for our clients."

M&G Wealth Management has previously spoken of plans to triple the size of its self-employed adviser partnership business from its current roster of 220 and will transition its traditional Prudential Financial Planning (PFP) operation to a digital offering as part of its push into the wealth management space.

Prudential Financial Planning, which has become M&G Wealth alongside its recently-purchased Ascentric platform, employed 350 intermediaries as of April 2021, while the firm's newer, self-employed model The Advice Partnership (TAP) has around 220 on its books.

Sandringham CEO Tim Sargisson said the firm will be the "independent part" of a business committed to "significantly increasing" its presence in the financial advice space.

"It is business as usual for Sandringham with the compelling opportunity to be part of a strong parent that is committed as much as we are to delivering the best experiences to our clients," he continued.

"I look forward to working with future colleagues in M&G Wealth to drive forward these shared goals and ultimately add significantly to the well-being of our clients."