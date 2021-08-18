M&G acquires £2.5bn AUA Sandringham FP

M&G has reached a deal with Sandringham Financial Partners to acquire the Huddersfield-based IFA firm for an undisclosed sum.
Sandringham has more than 180 IFA partners as part of the firm who look after more than £2.5bn assets under advice for around 10,000 clients.
Sandringham will sit within M&G's wealth division alongside its existing advice, platform and investment businesses once the deal completes, which is subject to regulatory approval.
M&G Wealth Management is made up of Ascentric - the adviser platform business it acquired last September from Royal London - along with its direct funds arm and two financial advice units, Prudential Financial Planning and The Advice Partnership (TAP). The restructure came less than a year after the completion of M&G's demerger from Prudential, which was finalised in October 2019.
"This complements our existing network of advisers with a well-regarded national independent financial advice business," M&G Wealth managing director David Montgomery (pictured) said. "It will accelerate our ability to provide increased advice to more consumers, with a wider range of solutions."
He added: "It will also enable us to attract further advisers. We are keen to expand and develop our advisory capabilities to broaden services, be a core part of tackling the advice gap in the UK, and ultimately provide better value and enhanced experiences for our clients."
M&G Wealth Management has previously spoken of plans to triple the size of its self-employed adviser partnership business from its current roster of 220 and will transition its traditional Prudential Financial Planning (PFP) operation to a digital offering as part of its push into the wealth management space.
Prudential Financial Planning, which has become M&G Wealth alongside its recently-purchased Ascentric platform, employed 350 intermediaries as of April 2021, while the firm's newer, self-employed model The Advice Partnership (TAP) has around 220 on its books.
Sandringham CEO Tim Sargisson said the firm will be the "independent part" of a business committed to "significantly increasing" its presence in the financial advice space.
"It is business as usual for Sandringham with the compelling opportunity to be part of a strong parent that is committed as much as we are to delivering the best experiences to our clients," he continued.
"I look forward to working with future colleagues in M&G Wealth to drive forward these shared goals and ultimately add significantly to the well-being of our clients."