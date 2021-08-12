Jupiter hands Chinese equities fund to Hong Kong-based manager

PAAMC HK has already been managing the group's Irish-domiciled Jupiter China Equity fund - previously the Merian China Equity fund - since 2018.

In the UK, the Hong Kong-based team will be supported by investment director Oliver Lee, who also joined Jupiter following the acquisition of Merian Global Investors in 2020.

He has already worked with the same team on the China Equity fund and is a core member of Jupiter's emerging market equities team.

The PAAMC HK equity investment team boasts strong Chinese investment expertise, combining both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

In addition, the team takes a 'quantamental' approach, an investment style that merges quantitative and fundamental elements in an effort to outperform the benchmark in all phases of the market cycle.

Jupiter's CEO Andrew Formica said: "We are delighted to cement our relationship with Ping An through this agreement. Having completed a thorough due diligence process, we see this appointment as a natural next step for the strategy following our acquisition of Merian Global Investors last year.

"We believe that, as a specialist Chinese asset manager with extensive local research teams, Ping An is ideally positioned to deliver on this fund's investment objective for our UK-based clients.

"Merian's existing strategic relationship with Ping An was one of the many benefits afforded by the integration of the two companies, and we look forward to working with them in this new capacity."

Chi Kit Chai, head of capital markets and CIO at PAAMC HK, added: "Capitalising on the geographic advantage of Hong Kong, PAAMC HK connects China with the rest of the world. We are very delighted in working with the Jupiter team to provide investors in Europe with opportunities to invest in China.

"The strengthening of our partnership with Jupiter is based on a lot of hard work, dedicated professionalism and trust. We definitely look forward to growing this partnership together with them."