ADVERTISEMENT

Jupiter hands Chinese equities fund to Hong Kong-based manager

HK manager also runs former Merian China Equity fund

Jupiter appoints external manager for China fund
Image:

Jupiter appoints external manager for China fund

Jupiter Asset Management has appointed offshore asset manager Ping An of China Asset Management (PAAMC), based in Hong Kong, to run its Jupiter China fund on an outsourced basis.

PAAMC HK has already been managing the group's Irish-domiciled Jupiter China Equity fund - previously the Merian China Equity fund - since 2018.

In the UK, the Hong Kong-based team will be supported by investment director Oliver Lee, who also joined Jupiter following the acquisition of Merian Global Investors in 2020.

He has already worked with the same team on the China Equity fund and is a core member of Jupiter's emerging market equities team.

Spot the Dog: Merian acquisition hurts Jupiter but Invesco remains worst culprit

The PAAMC HK equity investment team boasts strong Chinese investment expertise, combining both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

In addition, the team takes a 'quantamental' approach, an investment style that merges quantitative and fundamental elements in an effort to outperform the benchmark in all phases of the market cycle.

Jupiter's CEO Andrew Formica said: "We are delighted to cement our relationship with Ping An through this agreement. Having completed a thorough due diligence process, we see this appointment as a natural next step for the strategy following our acquisition of Merian Global Investors last year.

"We believe that, as a specialist Chinese asset manager with extensive local research teams, Ping An is ideally positioned to deliver on this fund's investment objective for our UK-based clients.

"Merian's existing strategic relationship with Ping An was one of the many benefits afforded by the integration of the two companies, and we look forward to working with them in this new capacity."

Jupiter expands investment team with raft of promotions

Chi Kit Chai, head of capital markets and CIO at PAAMC HK, added: "Capitalising on the geographic advantage of Hong Kong, PAAMC HK connects China with the rest of the world. We are very delighted in working with the Jupiter team to provide investors in Europe with opportunities to invest in China.

"The strengthening of our partnership with Jupiter is based on a lot of hard work, dedicated professionalism and trust. We definitely look forward to growing this partnership together with them."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Anna Fedorova
Author spotlight

Anna Fedorova

View profile
More from Anna Fedorova

AJ Bell names Mackay managing director of Investcentre platform

Experts predict UK economy will recapture pandemic losses by end of 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Equities

Terry Smith, veteran manager of the Fundsmith Equity fund
Equities

Terry Smith hits out at negative headlines in shareholder letter

Highlights strong performance of Fundsmith Equity fund

Anna Fedorova
Anna Fedorova
clock 12 August 2021 • 2 min read
Carl Stick, fund manager and executive director at Rathbone Unit Trust Management
Equities

Rathbone Income eyes leaner dividend growth in 2022 after bumper year

Outsized one-off payments to dissipate next year

Mike Sheen
Mike Sheen
clock 11 August 2021 • 2 min read
Helen Lucas of Investec
Diversity

Has Covid-19 given women the chance to make their mark in private equity?

Home working has enabled more flexibility

Helen Lucas
clock 11 August 2021 • 4 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Pridham Report: BlackRock attracts the highest level of gross fund sales

06 August 2021 • 2 min read
02

Somerset 'natural home' for Williams' Asia Income fund

05 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

Shell and BP: why we are hopeful for a sensible transition to renewables

06 August 2021 • 6 min read
04

Healthcare sector faces staffing pandemic post Covid

06 August 2021 • 3 min read
05

Fraudsters target Punter Southall Wealth in clone scam

06 August 2021 • 2 min read
06

Ex-State Street CMO to join abrdn board as Gee steps down

06 August 2021 • 1 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 