Terry Smith hits out at negative headlines in shareholder letter

In the letter, Smith highlights articles from Citywire and City A.M. in May which focused on the outflows from the vehicle in the midst of the much-anticipated rotation from growth to value investing.

He wrote: "If you have been reading what investment commentators have been saying during this period you might be rather surprised that our fund has fared so well. You might even be surprised that we are still here.

"I realise that some commentators do not want the facts to get in the way of a good story but our performance versus the 'value' stocks and Covid recovery plays tells its own story."

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, noted that since "the headlines Smith rails against in the letter were published in May, it seems he's been stewing on the matter for some time".

Smith highlighted that while the fund lost 21% during the Covid drawdown, it was far less than the 37% fall of the S&P 500 Value index during the same period, while during the Covid recovery period to 30 June the vehicle delivered a positive return of 59%. Overall, since the pre-Covid high to 30 June, the fund is up 25%.

"You could have made some good gains by buying the value or recovery stocks at or close to the bottom, although of course this depends on getting your timing right, but if you ran the value/recovery stocks across the period of the downturn and recovery, they would still have significantly underperformed our portfolio," the manager said.

Smith added that one of the key lessons to be learnt from this situation is that "no amount of recovery or low valuation will turn a poor business into a good one and quality is the main determinant of long-term performance".

Khalaf agreed that "Smith has an exceptional performance track record, and is a notable success story of the last decade, which has helped to promote investing in funds to a wider public". He added that the veteran investor is "right to point out that the value rally hasn't knocked growth investing off its perch".

However, Khalaf believes a prudent strategy would be to hedge one's bets by having a blend of fund styles encompassing both value and growth within one portfolio.

"The strong performance of growth funds like Fundsmith, combined with the additional flows that these funds have attracted because of that performance, means investor portfolios could be heavily skewed towards the growth investing style," he said.

"The value rally may well fizzle out, but if it doesn't, investors may rue not having a foot in both camps."