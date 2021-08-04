Peak growth has likely passed warns Bank of America

After an astonishing recovery, Bank of America has warned that economic growth will likely moderate

It comes as the analysts warned that peak growth may have already passed, following an astonishing recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

They said: "We note that outside of the periods following 1980 and 2001, risk assets have performed in the first two years following troughs in US GDP, posting positive information ratios for equities, credit, and commodities.

"More interestingly, while we are only a little over a year into the current recovery, risk-adjusted returns for equities and commodities, and yield changes for credit are already well above those in any of the previous episodes."

The analysts expected that the normalisation of such an impressive recovery would require either lower average returns or higher volatility, or a combination of the two moving forward.

They added: "Looking at the absolute size of returns for risk assets thus far, we find that cumulative returns in equities are largely on pace with the 1970 and 2009 episodes, while the recovery in crude oil has been the highest out all recoveries in our sample."

The massive rally in risk assets and "turbocharged nature" of markets were fuelled by central bank easing on a global scale, the bank observed, as ultra-low interest rates have driven investors into riskier parts of the market. However, some central banks have begun to reverse course amid concerns over overheating.

Nevertheless, while the economic recovery of the past year has been "astonishing" peak growth has likely passed, according to the bank's asset allocation specialists.

"Growth is expected to remain strong moving forward as the global economy continues to recover and laggards such as Europe join the fray after some delay," they said. "However, peak growth may well be behind as reopening and base effects fade, policy stimulus wanes, and the recovery normalises in pace."

As such, the bank has revised its forecasts for US growth downwards to 8.5% in Q2 and 7% in Q3, due to supply chain frictions and shortages not being able to meet demand.

Indeed, the analysts warned that the spread of the Delta variant to Asian markets, additional US stimulus likely dampened, and a slowing China means that the global growth machine "may not have enough fuel for a second wind".

While peak growth has likely passed, so too has peak inflation, the bank noted.

"The question of the year has been around the nature of inflation - namely whether price pressures are transitory or persistent," said the analysts, with data suggesting the former.

Contributions to higher consumer price index (CPI) inflation have largely been in reopening sectors, such as used cars, transportation, and lodging away from home, according to the bank. However, the risk of persistent inflation remains, warned the analysts, which could force central banks to taper and hike rates sooner than anticipated.

For investors looking for signs of a possible correction, past recoveries suggest that - looking at the S&P 500 - there a drawdown of at least 10% within the first two years of the recovery. On average such drawdowns begin seven months after the recovery ends, the analysts noted, a point that has already passed.

"The length of the major post-recovery drawdowns also varies widely as these episodes range from less than a month to over 1.5 years," they added. "The full and post-war averages are 8.6 and 6.7 months, respectively, but note that the first correction in the aftermath of the global financial crisis lasted a mere 2.3 months."