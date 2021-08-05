Somerset 'natural home' for Williams' Asia Income fund

Williams and his Asia Income fund moved across to Somerset from Liontrust at the end of 2020.

"It was a happy move from both sides," Williams said. He added that Liontrust had "outgrown" the fund and that they are now on a "stronger platform" to succeed.

The £93.2m fund has outperformed its sector and benchmark in one year, according to data from FE fundinfo. The fund returned 19.3% in the year to 27 July while the IA Asia Pacific excluding Japan sector returned 17.1% and the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan index returned 11.1%.

Dominic Johnson: Somerset Capital became 'a nicer place to work during the crisis'

He highlighted that one of the benefits of Somerset was the number of people researching emerging market and Asian companies.

In particular, he singled out the China team, which has access to people on mainland China. In October the firm hired Min Chen and Lillian Tai, which increased the dedicated members of the China team to four, with Chen and Tai both based in Singapore.

"Over the coming years, I have no doubt that firstly, A Shares' valuations will look at attractive and secondly, there will be an increasingly general influence on everyone's portfolios because of the scale of the market," the manager explained.

At the end of May the fund had 42.8% allocated to China, but it is an allocation the manager is keeping a close eye because of increasing regulation in the country.

Somerset hires Liontrust's Williams to take over Edward Lam's fund

When considering China's place in the portfolio, Williams said that it is always important to consider the government's approach.

"The government is making it clear that these companies will only have a certain level of profitability that they will accept, particularly in the larger tech names…It's a battle being played out around the world in different ways, but it has come earlier in China."

He added, that while technology has been in the news recently, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, private education and property have all been impacted by regulation.

The areas the fund is invested in within China are industrials and materials. One of his favourite holdings is SITC International, a shipping company that also does overland logistics.

SITC has "smaller regional container shipping" which is a big beneficiary of the increasing importance of Asia "as a centre of demand".

The company is the largest in the portfolio at 5.3%.