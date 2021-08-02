Tilney Smith & Williamson hires Rayhan Ghandi as investment manager

Ghandi joins from Charles Stanley, which he joined in 2013 as a finance assistant before taking on the role of investment manager.

Tilney Smith & Williamson makes double hire for investment management team

He brings experience of investment management services for HNW individuals, families and institutions, and is a chartered wealth manager.

Lisa Henderson, partner at Tilney Smith & Williamson, said: "I am delighted to welcome Rayhan to our Guildford office. Rayhan's experience and expertise will be a great asset to the team as we continue to expand our presence in the South East region."

Ghandi's appointment follows the recent announcement that Tilney Smith & Williamson has expanded its presence in the area following the acquisition of HFS Milbourne in March 2021.

Ghandi added: "Tilney Smith & Williamson's holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to wealth management means that clients have access to a broad range of in-house expertise, including investment management, financial planning, tax and accountancy services.

"I look forward to collaborating with my esteemed colleagues in the Guildford branch, many of whom are leaders in their chosen field, and we hope to continue consolidating our established and dominant position in the South East region."

The group now has more than 100 people from both its wealth management and professional services businesses located at the Guildford office.