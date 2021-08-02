Two Quilter Investors funds receive low marks in latest AoV

The remaining 17 funds were deemed to offer value and marked green. However, they highlighted that seven of these were launched in 2019 and therefore have a track record less than "the minimum recommended holding period of five years".

The two funds marked red are the Quilter Investors Strategic Bond fund and the Quilter Investors Diversified Portfolio.

The £475m Diversified Portfolio fund targets outperformance of CPI by 4% net of charges over a rolling seven-year period. It has matched or exceeded the target four out of seven of the years to the end of 2020, which resulted in an overall underperformance of the fund.

According to FE fundinfo, it underperformed that target by 34.9% over seven years to the end of July.

The £36.5m Strategic Bond fund has also underperformed, returning 9.1% in five years, compared to the IA Sterling Strategic Bond sector average's return of 22%, according to FE fundinfo.

The last 12 months in particular have been challenging, which the report said was because "income-focused investment approaches did not fare well in the post-covid economic environment".

A new fund manager was appointed to both funds in April 2019 and the AoV said it expects "it will take time to achieve more positive results from this change".

Sacha Chorley, who also manages Quilter's Compass range took over the Diversified portfolio, while Hinesh Patel, who is a portfolio manager on the Cirilium range, took responsibility of the Strategic Bond fund.

The five amber funds are the Creation suite of portfolios. The report highlighted that in the last five years all of these funds had underperformed their respective performance comparators.

QI replaced the manager of the Creation fund in April 2019 and expects it will take more time to achieve positive results.

The assessment also considers if investors are in the lowest-cost share class that is available and suitable. The report identified 16 investors that could benefit from moving to a cheaper share class and is in the process of writing to those investor and converting them.

As part of their commitment in the 2020 report, a further 256 investors were converted to a cheaper class during the 12 months to the end of March 2021. The conversion offered an average saving of 0.5% to 0.75%, according to the report.

Sub-advised mandates

A separate AoV was created for its 44 sub-advised funds.

Two funds in this group were red, while 13 were marked amber and are being monitored because their long-term performance is below the anticipated level, and 29 funds delivered value.

The funds requiring action were the QI Global Equity Absolute Return fund and the QI Global Unconstrained Equity fund.

The £347.6m Global Equity Absolute Return fund holds at least 85% of its assets in the Jupiter Merian mast fund of the same name. It can also hold up to 15% of its assets in money market instruments, deposits and cash.

The fund does not have a benchmark so QI assessed value based on objective to deliver absolute returns over rolling 12-month periods, which have a low correlation to equity and bond markets and with an annualised volatility limit of 6%. The AoV notes that it has failed to achieve that objective.

The fund has underperformed the IA Targeted Absolute Return Sector across three and five years, according FE fundinfo. It returned 3.6% in five years, compared to the sector's average gain of 11.3%.

The report said the board was "comfortable" with the actions taken to improve performance and it will continue to monitor it.

The £129.9m Global Unconstrained fund is run by Ninety One, who were appointed to the fund in September 2019.

Over five years the fund has returned 30%, while its benchmark, the MSCI All Countries World index, has returned 82.73%, according to figures from FE fundinfo.

QI said part of this underperformance was due to the value-style investment approach which "has not fared as well as some other strategies".

In the past year QI have closed four of its sub-advised funds: QI Bond 3 fund, QI Emerging Markets Bond fund, QI Europe (ex UK) Small/Mid-cap fund and the QI high yield bond fund.