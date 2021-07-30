Baillie Gifford receives clean bill of health as all funds found to provide value

Only one fund remains under close monitoring on the firm's second AoV report

Since last year's report, which resulted in the closure of three funds with a further five requiring action, two new funds have been launched and one has been closed - Baillie Gifford Sterling Aggregate Plus Bond, which was rated amber in 2020.

The new funds, Baillie Gifford Health Innovation and Baillie Gifford Multi Asset Growth Feeder, were both found to provide value, with their sub-12 months performance periods deemed to carry "no statistical significance".

Baillie Gifford UK Growth eyes unlisted exposure of up to 10%

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Bond fund remains on the amber list for the second year running, with the fund's continued underperformance over three years cited as the failing. This is still due to a position in Argentina in 2018, which remains a drag on the fund.

The £249m fund remains cheap compared to the average comparable offering, at 0.54% compared with 0.88%, and the firm noted that recent changes made to both the investment team and process have resulted in performance moving "encouragingly in the right direction".

The £312m Baillie Gifford British Smaller Companies fund was overhauled ahead of the inaugural AoV following a run of "disappointing performance", with Charlie Broughton and Steven Vaughn brought in as co-managers in May 2020.

Since the last report, the fund has grown its assets under management (AUM) 78% to its current level and remains 0.1% behind its five-year performance target, but 2% ahead of its index.

As a result of the "marginal underperformance" and green rating across the remaining six fund criteria, it has shaken its amber rating and is now rated green, offering value to investors.

The Baillie Gifford Sterling Aggregate Bond and Investment Grade Bond funds, which both suffered with underperformance during Q1 2020, resulting in amber ratings, have since recovered to a level acceptable to the firm, and are both rated green.

Baillie Gifford jumps to fourth place in Boring Money's ranking list

Independent non-executive directors Dean Buckley and Kate Bolsover said they "challenged [themselves] to find a reason to award more amber or red ratings but failed".

"By any measure, this has been an excellent year for Baillie Gifford," they said. "However, the strength in the share prices of the growth companies in which Baillie Gifford invests is unlikely to be repeated in the coming year.

"Accordingly, both the board and we would suggest that this has been an unusual year in very many ways and, in performance terms, is unlikely to be matched."