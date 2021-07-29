River & Mercantile retains 90% of fiduciary assets following CMA review

In its latest results for the 12 months to 30 June, the group said it had "fared well in an unprecedented period for the fiduciary industry", with every fiduciary mandate in the UK needing to be retendered following a review that concluded on 9 June.

Apart from retaining existing contracts, R&M said it had won £1.2bn of new mandates in the space during the year.

"Since the beginning of the retendering process, we have retained 90% of relevant AUM and, in addition, over the last year we have won 12 new clients, delivering a combined £4.9bn of assets that have transitioned or are in the process of being transitioned, and the pipeline of new opportunities is strong," the group said.

The group added that since the retendering process is not yet concluded for some of its competitors, there is "further opportunity to increase market share as well as continuing to win a growing share of new fiduciary mandates as the underlying market continues to grow with pension fund consolidation".

Martin Gilbert's AssetCo doubles stake in River & Mercantile

Meanwhile, the firm has seen its wholesale gross sales grow by over 180% during the past 12 months, netting an extra £600m compared to the previous year.

Gross sales over the period to 30 June were £4.3bn, while net inflows amounted to £1.4bn, helping drive up fee-earning AUM by 7.7% to £47.6bn.

According to its latest results, "the strong performance follows the significant investments R&M made in the sales teams this time last year".

The firm reported that 92% of its funds and strategies by AUM outperformed relevant benchmarks over the last 12 months, while overall AUM increased by £3.4bn.

River and Mercantile to launch strategies with net zero as a 'core focus'

Commenting on the latest results, group CEO James Barham said: "The investments we have made in wholesale and institutional distribution, alongside the deepening and broadening of our investment capabilities have delivered earlier than anticipated.

"Wholesale distribution improved strongly with net positive sales of £600m compared to the previous year. We have had a successful CMA retendering process retaining 90% of relevant clients' assets through the process.

"This, combined with strong investment performance, positions the group very well for continued strong growth over the coming years."