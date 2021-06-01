Asset Intelligence calls for IA multi-asset sector rethink amid 'embarrassing' performance data

More than 14% of £155bn held across the IA Mixed Investment 0-35%, 20-60% and 40-85% Shares sectors consistently underperformed

The white paper, entitled The great multi-asset reset, found that more than 14% of £155bn held across the IA Mixed Investment 0-35%, 20-60% and 40-85% Shares sectors have consistently underperformed relative to their average peer over the past decade.

What is more, one-fifth of all multi-asset funds in the sectors remained in the third or fourth quartile over consecutive five-year rolling periods between 2013 and 2020.

"Multi-asset funds have not yet outgrown some embarrassing behavioural issues," author of the report Guy Shone said.

"Designed to act as one-stop-shop investments that offer more diversification than investing in a single asset class, multi-asset funds were meant to offer the best of both worlds by allowing participation in equity markets but without the same level of volatility (and ultimately risk)."

Hot property: Doors open for investors as US property market is booming again

While some funds have managed to capture a majority of the upside during rising market environments and cushion investors from most falls, Asset Intelligence found the average fund across all three sectors has captured more downside over the MSCI ACWI than upside over five years in total return terms to the end of 2020.

The IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector - which has the largest exposure to equity markets - captured 83.6% of the global index's downside but only 51.5% of its upside over the timeframe in question, according to the research.

Shone added: "This begs the question: if so many of these funds cannot adequately protect investors, nor deliver to them the kind of positive returns they should expect given the losses they can incur, should there be a reappraisal of the way multi-asset funds work?"

Labelling issue

The white paper argued the IA's multi-asset sectors being classified in terms of equity risk is "at best questionable", given that defensive assets correlate more closely with global equities.

For instance, Asset Intelligence's research found that high yield and EMD - which are bond sectors and therefore deemed as 'defensive' according to the IA's categorisation - correlate closely to equities, particularly during times of market stress.

Fangs for the opportunity: Are high yield and total return bonds worth sinking your teeth into?

"By mislabelling these assets, multi-asset funds have been making investments in the part of their portfolio considered to be defensive, only to find it is anything but. We waste time defending labels that do not match reality," Shone argued.

He added that "more creative questions" are needed for the funds to sufficiently serve their purpose, such as how they can shift to allocations that focus on outcomes, how they gain diversified equity exposure via more risk-managed approaches, and how they can safely shift allocations to "truly active strategies".