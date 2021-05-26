Asset managers launch biodiversity module that shows portfolio impact on extinction risk

The new module will allow banks to analyse the impact of their financing and investment activities in agriculture and mining on biodiversity loss

Federated Hermes, BNP Paribas AM and Natixis are among 30 financial institutions that have taken a pioneering role in the development of a biodiversity module that will allow investors to assess the potential impact of their financing in agriculture and mining on biodiversity loss.

The ENCORE biodiversity module was launched today (26 May) by the Natural Capital Finance Alliance, a collaboration between the UN Environment Programme World Conservation Monitoring Centre, the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative and Global Canopy.

It will allow banks and investors to analyse the impact of their financing and investment activities in agriculture and mining on biodiversity loss, in particular species extinction and the loss of ecological integrity.

Analysis using the module suggests that 50% of the mining sector's potential for reducing species extinction risk lies with just over 2% of mines globally, and more than 40% of mining activity globally occurs in eco regions with strong declining trends in ecological integrity.

Banks and investors can use the module to map their current exposure, and explore future scenarios, identifying potential pathways to increase positive impacts within agricultural and mining portfolios, as well as transition mining portfolios to a low energy future.

The module provides guidance on company engagement, enabling financial institutions to work with stakeholders in high-priority areas to adapt production practices with the aim of making them nature-positive.

More than 30 financial institutions took a pioneering role participating in the development of the ENCORE biodiversity module, including EOS at Federated Hermes, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Credit Suisse, Natixis and UBS.

Corli Pretorius, deputy director at the UN Environment Programme World Conservation Monitoring Centre, said: "Financial institutions are increasingly aware that biodiversity loss is an urgent issue they must tackle. The challenge has been to gain a more granular understanding of how biodiversity risks and opportunities show up in specific portfolios.

"Now, financial institutions can use the new module to understand the biodiversity risks and opportunities in their portfolios; they can prevent or account for the negative impacts on nature, while directing investments to better outcomes for people and planet."

The world's ecosystems have declined by 47% globally on average compared to their earliest estimated states, with one million species at risk of extinction, according to the latest figures.

This creates material risks and opportunities for banks, asset owners and asset managers, as they invest in and lend to companies facing increasing physical, market, regulatory and reputational threats associated with biodiversity loss, according to the Natural Capital Finance Alliance.

Eric Usher, head of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, said: "The ENCORE biodiversity module lies at the cutting edge of sustainable finance, allowing financial institutions to take material action to pivot the real economy towards a nature-positive future.

"Replenishing and rebuilding biodiversity is an urgent global priority and those financial institutions which show market leadership by being early movers may have a considerable competitive advantage."

Biodiversity loss is rising up the global policy agenda with a post-2020 global biodiversity framework expected to be agreed by governments in Kunming, China, in October.

