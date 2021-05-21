Investors remain cautious as retail sales jump 9.2%

Retail sales jumped 9.2% in April 2021 as all non-essential retail shops opened after months of having their doors closed due to Covid restrictions, according to official figures released on Friday (21 May).

The Office for National Statistics said clothing store sales did particularly well, soaring 69.4% as people rejoiced the return to the physical store.

Automotive fuel retailers also reported strong growth of 10.6% as people were able to travel more. Food stores were the only sector to report a monthly decline of 0.9%.

However, while the numbers are impressive, experts warn they should be taken with a pinch of salt.

"It's important to remember most shops were closed in the comparative numbers," explained Jon Hudson, fund manager of Premier Miton UK Growth fund.

Powering past pandemic fatigue: Who will be the winners from the UK's lockdown lifting?

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown agreed, pointing out that other figures are also suggesting the initial enthusiasm is waning.

For the week beginning 13 May, The CHAPS-based indicator of credit and debit card purchases decreased by nine percentage points from the previous week. "The really big bump in delayable purchases, items such as clothing and furnishings has fallen back," Streeter explained.

Streeter expects a continuation of the longer-term trend of online shopping, despite the ONS figures showing it dropped 5.6% in April 2021.

UK inflation more than doubles in April amid lockdown easing

"Retailers with no physical store presence reported the largest growth in sales of 56 % when compared with April 2019, showing the change in consumer behaviour," she highlighted.

"With many high streets set for significantly less bustle, finding a change of use for the many vacant shops dotted across town centres will become increasingly urgent.''