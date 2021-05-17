F&C: GameStop saga prompts Gen Z to invest for the first time

The GameStop saga earlier this year has captured the imagination of the UK’s youngest generation of investors, with the past 12 months proving seismic in prompting young people to invest for the first time.

According to research from F&C investment trust, 16% of Gen Zs became first time investors over the past year. The GameStop frenzy prompted one in ten (9%) Gen Zs (18-23) to start investing for the first time, equivalent to just over 455,000 young adults

The saga not only influenced their initial decision to invest, but their investment approach too, with 62% of Gen Z investors deciding to invest in "Reddit stocks" as the events unfolded.

In February, retail investors associated with Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets (r/WSB) piled in as part of a coordinated attack on hedge funds, via a short squeeze.

It led to some heavy losses on both sides of the trade, most notably via the performance collapse of multi-billion dollar hedge funds, while other areas of the market were also impacted as the long/short vehicles were forced to unwind unrelated positions.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned younger and more inexperienced investors were taking on greater financial risk than their resilience.

Only 41% of self-directed investors with fewer than three years' experience believe losing some of the money they invest is a "genuine risk. This is despite almost two-thirds acknowledging a significant investment loss would have a "fundamental impact on their current or future lifestyle".

Instead of scaring off young investors, the significant market volatility increased appetite for risk, as three in five (61%) started considering higher risk investments as a result of the developments. The Reddit-fueled market activity also prompted the same number (61%) to consider investing in asset classes they deemed "unfamiliar" such as cryptocurrencies.

This flirtation with riskier and less familiar assets came hand in hand with young investors increasing the amount of money invested. Half (49%) of all Gen Z investors decided to pour additional money into the markets as a result of the GameStop developments.

This was also accompanied by a shift in time horizons for investing, with 57% becoming more interested in investing for short-term profit.

As many tried their hand at beating the markets for the first time, the results were mixed. While 49% were successful in making money during the period of volatility, 29% of investors were left licking their wounds, having lost money. The remaining 22% neither lost nor made money.

Ross Duncton, managing director, head of Direct at BMO, said: "GameStop has no doubt prompted more young people to consider investing, but investing shouldn't be viewed as a get-rich-quick scheme. As with all investments, young investors should be encouraged to make decisions based on their longer-term goals and in line with their risk appetite, remaining mindful that their capital is always at risk when investing.

"That said, it has heralded a new generation of enthusiastic and engaged investors, which is a positive outcome, particularly when cash savings rates are so low."