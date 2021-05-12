PIMFA urges government to tackle online investment fraud

The draft legislation includes new powers for Ofcom and care of duty rules for tech firms to block dangerous content

PIMFA is calling on the government to do to protect investors by tackling clone investment fraud and fake online adverts.

The trade body's comments come as the government has published its Online Safety Bill for parliamentary consideration. The draft legislation includes several measures, such as new powers for Ofcom and care of duty rules for tech firms to block dangerous content.

PIMFA has welcomed the bill, primarily designed to protect children, but has criticised its lack of measures aimed specifically at investment fraud.

Tim Fassam, director of government relations and policy at PIMFA, said the trade body would now be lobbying lawmakers about including these.

"We are… encouraged that the bill will face pre-legislative scrutiny before being formally introduced to the House of Commons and look forward to working with ministers and MPs in order to ensure that all financial harms, which have a devasting impact on the financial and mental wellbeing of victims, are included in the bill," said Fassam.

"As we, and our partners, have said from the beginning of this campaign, social media websites, search engines and domain name registration services all need to take responsibility for preventing online fraudsters from operating on their platforms."