JOHCM owner to double US assets following value manager acquisition

Pendal Group, parent company of JO Hambro Capital Management, has acquired US-based value investment manager Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley for $320m.

The acquisition will more than double Pendal's US assets as the firm takes on TSW's $23.6bn of assets under management across its equities and fixed income offerings. As a result, Pendal's US business will grow from $21.1bn to $44.7bn AUM.

TSW, which operates mainly in long-only equities, brings an investment team of 20 and full staff of 74 employees to Pendal, with all employees set to join the group.

All of the firm's investment strategies will remain under the TSW brand.

Nick Good, Pendal Group chief executive, said: "This is a compelling opportunity to acquire a highly successful complementary business, which will create immediate value and facilitate our growth opportunities in the US market. This acquisition significantly broadens the range of product solutions we can offer clients via an expanded distribution network.

"TSW is a natural strategic and cultural fit with JOHCM and the broader Pendal business, particularly given our shared core belief in investment team autonomy. Both businesses have solid flow momentum and strong performing, high conviction investment strategies.

"TSW is also highly complementary to our business, with almost no overlap of investment strategies or clients."