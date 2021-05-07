US Solar Fund trust raises $132m in oversubscribed share issue

The US Solar Fund (USF) investment trust’s first share issuance following its IPO last month has been oversubscribed, according to its board, who have now increased the size of its initial issue to $132m.

This comes following an announcement on 13 April that it would look to raise $105m via a 12-month placing programme, through which it would offer new ordinary shares to investors.

Following the increase in size of its initial issue, the trust will allocate a further $7.5m to refinancing Heelstone - a portfolio of 22 utility-scale power projects in the US that it purchased last year - and a further $8m to repay existing drawings under USF's revolving credit facility. The remaining surplus will be retained for purchasing any future investments that fall under the trust's investment policy.

Kepler Partners: Five top trusts with the fastest-narrowing discounts

A total of 132,000,000 new ordinary shares will be issued at a placing price of $1 per new share, with 122,392,978 0f these being offered in accordance with the placing. Meanwhile, 3,299,868 of new shares will be issued pursuant to the offer for subscription, and 6,307,154 new shares will be issued under the intermediaries offer.

Given that applications for new shares exceeded the total number of shares available - despite the increased size of the initial issue - USF is undertaking a "scaling back exercise" in terms of any applications received "pursuant to the initial issue".

The sterling equivalent share price has been fixed at 72.0617p per new share based on a sterling exchange rate of $1.38770.

Gill Nott, chair of USF, said: "We are delighted with this strong backing from individual and institutional investors for our first fundraise following US Solar Fund's IPO two years ago.

"We will put these funds to work immediately, reducing our Heelstone Portfolio financing costs along with the fund's total gearing, and deploying into our pipeline of attractive investment opportunities.

"Among other benefits, these transactions will increase dividend cover and be accretive to NAV."

Given US President Joe Biden's recent announcement of further carbon reduction plans, Nott said the opportunity and need to invest in utility-scale solar remains" compelling and urgent".

"We would like to thank our new and existing investors for their support and look forward to updating them on further progress shortly," she added.

Sustainable Investment Festival, 22-25 June

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media will host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer, featuring keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions to help investors navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market. Click here for more information.