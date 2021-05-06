Lazard expands convertible bond suite with global investment grade fund

Lazard Asset Management has expanded its long-only convertible bond offering with the launch of a global investment grade bond fund.

The Lazard Global Convertible Investment Grade Bond fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation utilising a "two-step, bottom-up process" along with a top-down macroeconomic view.

BlackRock, Jupiter and Lazard among investors as Allfunds sets €11.50 listing price

Managed by the team responsible for the Lazard Global Convertible fund, the new offering will typically consist of 40-65 investment grade securities with the aim of outperforming the Refinitiv Global Focus Investment Grade Convertible index over a rolling five-year horizon.

ESG considerations will be "fully integrated into the investment process", with the proprietary research conducted on each issuer under consideration including a sustainability scoring model.

Arnaud Brillois, managing director and global convertible bond portfolio manager at Lazard AM, said: "In a lower-for-longer environment, convertible bonds represent an appealing option for investors wishing to achieve an attractive return, allowing them the potential to participate in equity market upsides, while retaining the relative security of bonds.

"This new global convertible investment grade fund will adopt our proven model that seeks to deliver long-term capital growth from the world's strongest issuers, while fully integrating ESG considerations as standard."