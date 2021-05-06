Mirabaud appoints Stuart Bates as wealth management CEO in UK push

Mirabaud has hired Stuart Bates as the new CEO of its UK wealth management branch, as the group seeks to strengthen its UK wealth proposition.

Bates will lead a team seeking to elevate awareness of Mirabaud's global, independent and customised approach to wealth management in the UK market. He has held senior positions at large groups, including Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette, Credit Suisse and Julius Baer International.

Etienne d'Arenberg, limited partner and head of the UK market, said: "I am delighted to welcome Stuart into Mirabaud's UK market effort and this important hire signals our commitment to continually strengthening and innovating our UK wealth proposition.

"Stuart's natural leadership and multi-faceted knowledge of the industry will bolster our UK capabilities and enhance outcomes for our client base. The global pandemic has offered a unique moment to strengthen client relationships and foster even deeper bonds. From this platform, we expect Stuart to take an integral role in evolving our proposition."

Bates will take over from Harry Thorburn, who will join the executive committee and focus on client service.

Stuart Bates added: "Mirabaud is an international boutique in the wealth management space, supported by a world class team and a rich heritage. As CEO of the wealth management's UK branch, I will bring a diverse range of experience to Mirabaud, as we strive to enhance our UK proposition.

"I will be focused on strengthening our UK platform and expanding our presence in the UK through the selective hiring of relationship managers. Central to this objective will be enhancing existing structures, and creating and customising strategies that will deliver long-term value and positive outcomes for clients."