Jupiter expands investment team with raft of promotions

Jupiter has expanded its investment management team with four new managers appointed across a range of products.

Sohil Chotai, who joined the firm in 2019, has been promoted to co-manager of the Jupiter European Special Situations fund alongside Mark Nichols, who will continue to manage the fund alongside his role as co-head of European equities.

David Cameron-Mowat, who joined the firm in 2020 as a result of its acquisition of Merian Global Investors, will move to lead manager of the Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Focus fund, which he has served as deputy on until now.

Chrysalis' Williamson on crossroads that led to new share issuance

He will remain deputy of the Jupiter UK Smaller Companies fund, while Nick Williamson will move to focus exclusively on Chrysalis Investments.

Hilary Blandy, who joined the firm in 2012, has been promoted to lead manager of the Jupiter Monthly Income Bond fund, which she has co-managed since September 2020.

She will remain a senior credit analyst on Jupiter's global flexible bond strategy and continue to manage a "key component" of the multi asset strategy's fixed income allocation.

Reza Karim, who joined the firm in 2017, has been promoted to fund manager within Jupiter's emerging market debt team.

Jupiter restructures sustainability offering as Thomas departs

Stephen Pearson, CIO at Jupiter, said: "I am delighted to be making these promotions across our investment team. At Jupiter we are committed to sustaining our strong active investment culture, retaining and nurturing talented individuals as they progress through their careers, and as such it is particularly pleasing to recognise the contribution of ‘home grown talent' as they step up to take on further responsibilities.

"These are all strategies that we view as fundamental to delivering on our strategic ambitions as a company - offering clients a broad and diversified choice of attractive opportunities, run by management teams committed to high conviction, active management."