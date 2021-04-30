Pridham Report: Baillie Gifford remains investor favourite as Fundsmith drops out of top ten

Baillie Gifford has retained its crown as the best-selling fund house in the UK, drawing in the most capital by net retail sales, according to the latest Pridham Report.

For the second quarter in a row, the Edinburgh-based active manager has received more in net retail sales than any other house (£2bn) and sits second by gross retail sales (£5.1bn) behind BlackRock (£8.5bn), although the world's largest asset manager does not feature in the top ten by net sales.

Allianz Global Investors have benefitted from investor demand for fixed income over the past year as gross sales for its bond range have doubled since the first quarter of 2020. This has nudged the house into the gross sales top ten and launched it to second place by net sales.

The growing demand for ESG funds continues to bolster sales at Liontrust and Royal London Asset Management, with their mixed asset funds, such as Liontrust Sustainable Future Managed and Royal London Sustainable Diversified, proving particularly popular.

The first quarter of the year provided Rathbones with enough positive momentum to push the group to its highest ever ranking in the net sales table, now sitting at fifth place with £526m in sales.

Elsewhere, Terry Smith's Fundsmith has fallen out of both top ten tables after three consecutive quarters in the net retail rankings and four in the gross rankings.

Editor Helen Pridham said: "There is a tendency nowadays for fund sales to be concentrated with a limited number of groups, as more investment is routed through managed portfolio services.

"However, as time passes it is not always the same groups as different asset classes and management styles go in and out of fashion.

"Sales of popular funds are likely to hold up well, but some managers will continue to find the going tough."