Aegon eyes Q2 reopening for suspended property fund

Aegon has maintained the suspension of its Property Income fund but has, for the first time, offered a potential schedule for reopening the vehicle.

In an April 2021 update, the firm said it is "expected the fund can reopen in Q2 2021" but reiterated that it "cannot say at this stage how long dealing will remain suspended".

Suspended property funds collect £40m in management fees over 2020

The fund has now been suspended for 13 months and holds 22.7% in net current assets, according to the latest available factsheet, which includes cash and short-term assets and liabilities.

Following the announced reopening of the M&G Property Portfolio, Aegon's Property Income fund stands alongside Aviva UK Property as the only two remaining shuttered funds in the sector.

M&G to reopen property fund after 17-month suspension

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors began to remove some property sectors from its recommendation of material valuation uncertainty in May 2020, before calling for a general lifting on 9 September.

The same day, St James's Place reopened all its property funds for redemptions and creations, and was followed by Columbia Threadneedle on 17 September, Royal London Asset Management on 30 September, Legal & General Investment Management on 13 October, Aberdeen Standard Investments on 16 November and BMO Global Asset Management on 14 December.

Janus Henderson Investments reopened its fund on 24 February 2021 while M&G announced it would lift the shutters on 10 May.

To date, the property funds of Aegon and Aviva both remain suspended, with respective cash levels of 22.7% and 23%, according to the most recent factsheets.