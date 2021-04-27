Oxford Nanopore represents almost half of new Cayman-based Woodford fund

Oxford Nanopore will comprise nearly half of Neil Woodford's new offering from WCM Partners, according to a document sent to potential investors.

The WCM Partners Healthcare Portfolio will be composed of eight UK and US healthcare technology businesses, all of which were previously held by Woodford across his old funds.

Woodford returns with new firm targeting Acacia life sciences portfolio

Oxford Nanopore Technologies will comprise almost half of the entire fund, with a 43% weighting, with Viamet and Immunocore the second and third largest holdings at 18% and 12% respectively.

According to an email sent as part of an unsolicited approach, the portfolio has "significant pre-interest" and currently stands at £330m.

While WCM Partners is registered in the UK, WCM Partners Healthcare, the company name featured on the proposition, is based in the Cayman Islands rather than the originally touted Jersey.

Jersey will not be 'back door' for Woodford relaunch

The firm has also announced it is working with Acacia Research to advise on its portfolio of life sciences companies, which was purchased from the former LF Woodford Equity Income fund as part of its winding-up process.