'Few easy answers' for property investors as M&G lifts suspension

Roughly 11.5% of M&G Property Portfolio was allocated to retail as of 31 January, according to FE fundinfo.

M&G Investments lifting the suspension of its Property Portfolio will be welcomed by investors who have not been able to access their capital for 17 months, but there are “few easy answers” for what comes next, according to commentators.

Many questions also continue to hang over the sector while the industry waits for the results of the Financial Conduct Authority's consultation on liquidity mismatch in open-ended property funds.

Head of personal finance at interactive investor Moira O'Neill said that while the review was welcome, the issues around the product "first came to the spotlight" in the wake of the Brexit referendum almost five years ago but began even earlier with a number of property funds suspending during the Global Financial Crisis well over a decade ago.

"Whatever the outcome of the review, investors who have been stung by property fund suspensions could be forgiven for avoiding open-ended property funds in the future on the basis of ‘Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me'," she added.

Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolios at AJ Bell, also pointed to the FCA review, with particular focus on the potential for up to a 180-day notice period, which he suggested could prevent the "huge liquidity mismatch risk that got not just M&G but the whole open-ended property sector into this mess in the first place".

O'Neill argued that such a redemption requirement on the fund model should be "fixed, so as not to cause confusion for investors, and significantly long enough to ensure there is time to address the liquidity mismatch".

Liquidity concerns will not be eased by the "outflow pandemic" the open-ended property sector is experiencing, according to property research analyst at Quilter Cheviot Oli Creasey, who highlighted the sector has experienced monthly net outflows for the past two and a half years - except during suspensions.

Changes to M&G

The announcement from M&G included a raft of changes to its offering, including an updated investment objective and policy, which allows the fund to hold as little as 60% in direct property exposure "for liquidity management", a "rapid sales provision" and a shift to a dual pricing structure on a full spread basis.

While M&G will not charge fees on cash in excess of 20% of the fund until the end of 2021, it will resume charging the full fee after this point.

Hughes described it as "an anomaly that property funds deem it suitable to charge the full annual management fee when 20% of the fund will simply be held in cash".

Having sold or exchanged 38 properties for a combined discount to net asset value of 0.1%, manager Justin Upton has "done a good job in trying circumstances", according to Ben Yearsley, co-founder of Fairview Investing.

However, he added that Upton "cannot avoid all culpability as he was co-manager when the fund first suspended, therefore he is responsible for the asset allocation decisions that led to the suspension".

Aviva and Aegon remain the only suspended open-ended property funds, and with respective cash weightings of 22.7% and 23%, Yearsley said "they should both reopen as soon as possible - unless they know for sure there are more redemptions than that".