Brown Advisory replaces top ten holdings in former Jupiter US Smaller Companies

Brown Advisory has revamped the portfolio of the US Smaller Companies investment trust after winning the mandate from Jupiter Asset Management last year.

Following the retirement of Robert Siddles, the £159m trust appointed Brown Advisory as investment managers, effective 1 April 2021.

Since taking control of the trust, managers Christopher Berrier and George Sakellaris have entirely replaced the top ten holdings, with Charles River Laboratories International taking America's Car-Mart's top spot.

Genpact, Zynga, Workiva and IAA Inc Common Stock round out the new top five respectively, pushing out On Semiconductor, Pennant Group, Addus Homecare and Ensign Group as investors are presented with the new portfolio.

The top ten represents significantly less of the overall portfolio than before, down to 26.7% from 36.5%, with the single largest security down to 3.6% from 5.8%.

These changes may be in part a result of new investment limits imposed by Brown Advisory, which requires the portfolio to comprise a minimum of 40 securities, with no single holding constituting more that 5% of total assets.

Sector breakdowns have also changed considerably, with healthcare slipping from the largest to second largest, while information technology claims the top spot at 26.4%.

Financials slipped from third place, with 15.6% as of 31 March, to eighth place, representing just 2% of the portfolio as of 13 April, while materials and processing dropped from fourth largest sector (15.6%) to ninth (1.6%).

Cash and gearing has more than halved in the new portfolio, down to 3.5% from 7.3% at the end of March.