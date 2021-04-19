Investor alliance calls for banks to cease fossil fuel financing

The IIGCC warned that banks must not rely on unproven negative emissions technologies

An investor alliance representing $11trn of assets under management (AUM) has called on the world’s largest banks to align their financing with net zero targets.

The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) has developed a set of investors expectations for the banking sector to enhance its 2050 net zero efforts, scale up green finance and withdraw from projects which fail to meet Paris Agreement goals.

IW Long Reads: No Time To Waste - Are We Doing Enough To Meet The Paris Agreement Goals?

Since the Paris Agreement, the world's 60 largest banks have provided $3.8trn of financing for fossil fuel companies, with 2020 levels higher than those in 2016.

As part of the new expectations, Aligning the Banking Sector with the Goals of the Paris Agreement, the IIGCC has urged the banking sector to "cease activities that cause emissions through deforestation and land-use change, as well as from fossil fuel financing".

It has also warned that banks "must not rely on unproven negative emissions technologies" and should not utilise "avoided emissions arising from green finance" as offsets.

The initial list sees the IIGCC engage with 27 banks, including BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse, on how they can develop a bespoke Paris alignment assessment benchmark for banks.

This would include: a public commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 with a primary focus on indirect (scope 3) emissions; increased board accountability, including variable remuneration aligned with the delivery of net zero; disclosure in accordance with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations; and explicit criteria set for the withdrawal of financing to misaligned activities.

Chief executive of IIGCC Stephanie Pfeifer said that banks hold a "vital role" in achieving a net zero future and there is an urgent need for the sector to take action to fight climate change, particularly for its indirect emissions.

"Organisational net zero commitments will not have the impact needed - just as asset managers and asset owners are making commitments focused on their portfolios rather than their direct emissions," she said.

"With five years already elapsed since the Paris Agreement, talking the talk must be replaced with walking the walk."

Fund managers representing $23trn in assets join net zero initiative

Natasha Landell-Mills, head of stewardship at Sarasin & Partners, described banks as the "lifeblood of economic activity" but argued too many of them fail to consider climate harm when they make financing decisions.

"In the face of the accelerating climate crisis, investors have come together to send a clear message to banks globally: we need you to make public and credible commitments to align all your financing activities with achieving the Paris Agreement goals; provide meaningful short and medium term targets for phasing out financing of carbon-intensive activities across all sectors; and report on progress in achieving these targets," she said.