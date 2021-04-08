Q1 2021 results round-up: SJP reports 'record quarter'; Amundi suffers €12.7bn net outflows
Managers report on first three months of 2021
Asset managers report on their successes and failures during the first quarter of the new year, as investor sentiment remains strong despite continued lockdowns across Europe.
St James's Place St. James's Place has reported a "record quarter" in terms of new business in the first three months of 2021, with net inflows hitting £2.9bn, a 22% increase on the same period in 2020....
