Q1 2021 results round-up: Rathbones enjoys net inflows as income soars 26.8%
Managers report on first three months of 2021
Asset managers report on their successes and failures during the first quarter of the new year, as investor sentiment remains strong despite continued lockdowns across Europe.
Rathbones Rathbone Brothers saw net inflows of £700m across its investment management and Rathbone Funds divisions in the first three months of 2021, the firm has reported in its latest quarterly update....
