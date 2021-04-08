Q1 2021 results round-up: Polar Capital nearly doubles AUM in 12 months
Managers report on first three months of 2021
Asset managers report on their successes and failures during the first quarter of the new year, as investor sentiment remains strong despite continued lockdowns across Europe.
Polar Capital Polar Capital saw its assets under management (AUM) more than double over 12 months to the end of March 2021 from £12.2bn to £20.9bn. Some £2.1bn of this came from net inflows, while...
