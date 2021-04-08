Q1 2021 results round-up: Premier Miton buoyed by renewed demand for UK equities

Asset managers report on their successes and failures during the first quarter of the new year, as investor sentiment remains strong despite continued lockdowns across Europe.

Premier Miton

Premier Miton took in £193m in net inflows in the first quarter of 2021 (the second quarter of its own financial year) as investor appetite for UK equity strategies returned.

The inflows helped drive its assets up to £12.6bn as at 31 March, a 12% increase from the £12bn closing AUM at the end of December.

The latest three-month period marks the second quarter of positive net flows, with inflows over the last six months totalling £359m.

CEO Mike O'Shea said: "For the first time in many months, and as we had expected at the time of our last update to shareholders, we saw increasing demand for our UK equity-focused strategies.

"This sector has been out of favour with investors for some time and it is one where we have a broad and strongly performing range of funds.

"Should this recent improvement in investor sentiment be maintained, we believe that the group is well placed to benefit from increasing fund flows given our excellent track record in the area."

Premier Miton 'returns to inflows' as operational integration completes

However, while equity funds took in a net £196m and segregated mandates were the most successful with £340m of inflows, the firm's multi-asset funds suffered outflows of £384m.

Investment trusts also saw small outflows of £17m, while fixed income funds were in the black with small inflows of £31m.

O'Shea said the group had completed "a number of changes" to its multi-asset funds during the quarter with the aim of reducing the overall costs for investors.

Of the £3.9bn the firm runs in multi-asset funds, £2.2bn is now managed on a multi-manager basis, while the remaining £1.7bn is run through direct investment in underlying securities.

"We continue to believe that both strategies have a role to play in client portfolios and we are proud of our long-term investment records in both areas," O'Shea said.

In the equities space, the last month saw the firm launch its Premier Miton Global Smaller Companies fund, which O'Shea said has already attracted "good investor interest".

"We continue to believe that smaller companies represent an area where investors will be able to find value over the coming years and we are confident that our new team will do a very good job for investors," he said.

Meanwhile, the group is preparing for the launch of its Premier Miton European Sustainable Leaders fund on 10 May, to be managed by Carlos Moreno and Thomas Brown.