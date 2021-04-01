UBS AM names Rabenou head of ESG investment strategies for REPM

UBS Asset Management's Real Estate & Private Markets (REPM) business has appointed Darren Rabenou as head of food & agriculture and head of ESG investment strategies.

Rabenou's role will cover real estate, infrastructure, private equity and agriculture. He reports to Joe Azelby, head of REPM, and will be based in New York.

As head of food & agriculture, Rabenou will drive forward new initiatives to meet growing investor interest in agriculture.

UBS AM's $2bn Farmland strategy will be integrated into the food and agriculture client offering.

UBS AM debuts global credit ESG ETF

Joe Azelby, head of REPM, said: "Darren's appointment underscores our commitment to further position REPM as a leader in sustainability and our ambition to establish a market-leading food and agriculture business."

In his role as head of ESG investment strategies, Rabenou will oversee REPM's sustainable private investments, leveraging the firm's expertise to expand the business' direct ESG capabilities, and manage the development of products with a sustainable overlay to help meet clients' evolving needs.

UBS AM debuts climate aware ETF with global exposure to large- and mid-cap

Rabenou has a 30-plus-year investment career, including over 12 years evaluating and investing in global agriculture. Prior to joining UBS, he was a partner at Fabbri Fund Management, a California-based farm operator and investment group.

Previously, he spent 11 years as a managing director at Terrapin Asset Management, where he was a member of the firm's investment and operating committees.

He has also held senior positions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Prudential Investments and ING Barings.